B&B's Crew Morrow Teases Will-RJ Rivalry and Will's Possible Romance

Since he came home, The Bold and the Beautiful's Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) has been all about getting parents Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) back together. But could there be love in the air for the Spencer Publications heir, too? Morrow dished to The TV Watercooler.

Will might even spark up a rivalry of his own with his big cousin RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) over a lady love. Morrow teased:

I think so! I think that’s definitely what’s going to happen. I’m excited. He’s sort of trending to be Will’s enemy on the show. They are family after all, but there’s definitely something brewing between them now.

With new-to-town Forrester grandniece Electra (Laneya Grace) incoming, might romance be in Will's future? Morrow teased:

Yeah, I think so! I mean, as much as Will doesn’t like to admit it, he’s a playboy like his father. We’ll see. Maybe this new girl can sort of bring him back to reality and they can spark up a scintillating romance between the two.

He added: