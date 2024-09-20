Skip to main content

B&B's Crew Morrow Teases Will-RJ Rivalry and Will's Possible Romance

There's plenty in store for the Spencer Publications heir!
Crew Morrow

Since he came home, The Bold and the Beautiful's Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) has been all about getting parents Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) back together. But could there be love in the air for the Spencer Publications heir, too? Morrow dished to The TV Watercooler.

Will might even spark up a rivalry of his own with his big cousin RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) over a lady love. Morrow teased:

With new-to-town Forrester grandniece Electra (Laneya Grace) incoming, might romance be in Will's future? Morrow teased:

He added:

