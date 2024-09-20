Days of Our Lives Recap: Clyde Uses Sweet Mama Greene to Get Mark and “Abigail” to Do His Bidding

James Read, Jonah Robinson

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Stefan asks EJ if he did or did not sleep with Gabi that very morning. EJ avoids the question and wonders why he cares since he said he was done with his former beloved. EJ snarks about Stefan having the moral high ground. Stefan is having none of it wondering what might stop him from testifying about the fraud his brother committed with the wee baby Jude (Is anyone else noticing the facial acting La Braun is engaging in as she watches the DiMera boys go at it?) With that, EJ admits he and Gabi did not hit the sheets for a second time. He then back tracks and says Gabi wasn’t lying about their second encounter. He snarks a bit more at both Ava and Stefan before taking his leave.

Ava is tickled by the whole seen and says at least EJ and Gabi didn’t get nekkid yet again. Stefan thinks EJ would say anything to keep him from testifying against him and still believes his brother and his wife did the deed. He turns to Ava and asks if she’d like to help him even the score. Ava is appropriately disgusted, and Stefan agrees his words were gross. That being said, he pushes a bit reminding her how Gabi had her fired. He thinks they should grab a bottle of wine, head back to the mansion, and get down to business.

Ava tells Stefan she feels disrespected and gives zero f**** about him, Gabi and Stefan. With that, she tells him to take his job offer and go to hell. She would rather sling hash for Roman than work for him. Stefan says he’s an idiot and apologizes. Ava is hearing none of it and heads out.

DiMera Mansion – The Tunnels: Connie tells Melinda she’s going to blow them and the entire house to bits. Connie grabs Gabi and tries to shake her awake, to no avail. Melinda says she’ll keep silent about everything if she lets her go. Connie is having none of it as she’s ready to blow the “two bitches” to kingdom come. Connie grabs a bottle of wine and tells Melinda she’s headed out to grab supplies.

Melinda rouses Gabi who wonders what’s happening. Melinda explains about everything that’s been going on for the last few weeks. They compare notes and Melinda says Connie plans on blowing up them along with the entire house.

Gabi remembers the DiMeras are all “lushes” (HA!) and someone will eventually come downstairs for some hooch. Melinda reminds her of the urgency of the situation and screams about why Gabi hired Connie in the first place (Get her, Melinda!). Gabi says they have to work together to find a way out. Just then, Gabi spots her phone on the ground as it rings with a call from EJ.

Connie returns and sees Gabi was heading towards her phone. She grabs it and then pulls some sort of bomb out of a bag. Gabi says she won’t get away with blowing them all up. Connie doesn’t care as she only wants to finish the job and get back to Li.

Park: A shirtless Chad runs into Kristen, and she thanks him for participating in the Salem Elementary back to school festivities by sitting in the dunk tank. Kristen says she couldn’t resist even if he is her “least unfavorite brother.” She wonders why “Abigail” isn’t there and Chad reminds her that the kids still don’t know she’s back from the grave.

Chad says “Abigail” is getting some of her memory back, but Kristen worries his back from the dead bride doesn’t seem terribly invested in getting back her life. Chad reminds her about the DNA test results. Kristen hopes they are true but doesn’t understand why her brother isn’t more inquisitive about where “Abigail” has been for the past two years and why Clyde chose to do what he did. She looks at her brother with concern and tells him to be careful.

Chad wonders why someone would be trying to scam him. Kristen thinks it could be about the money, but Chad isn’t convinced as that would mean she’s pretending to have amnesia, which would be counter to a money grubbing scheme.

University Hospital – Exam Room: “Abigail” runs into an exam room to find Mark. He’s thrown by her presence but she says she had to see him. With that, “Abigail” shows her brother the text she received from Clyde. They both freak out as she now has a timeline to get Chad to walk down the aisle.

Mark says “Abigail” must comply but she wonders how she’s supposed to get him to walk down the aisle with a relative stranger. Mark understands but says the consequences of not meeting Clyde’s request make it necessary for her to comply.

“Abigail” begins to freak out thinking about Steve’s questions and how she slipped up with Stephanie. She does think she convinced Chad. Mark tells her to chill out as there’s no way Steve can prove anything. “Abigail” moves onto discussing how bad she feels for Chad as she’s going to have to start “remembering” more details. She asks about Clyde and Mark says to let him take care of him.

SuperMax Prison: Steve is talking to Kayla on the phone saying Shane pulled strings to get him in to see Clyde. After they hang up, smiling Clyde is brought in to see him. They get snarky before Steve gets down to business and Clyde guesses he’s there to talk about “Abigail.”

Clyde acts like he doesn’t know they found “Abigail.” Steve is not up for playing games and says he knows exactly what’s happening as he was talking to her the other day. Clyde wonders how such a thing could be so since he’s locked up in SuperMax. Steve isn’t buying anything he’s selling. Clyde continues saying “Abigail” would never talk to him. Steve agrees and says, unless she’s not actually Abigail.

Steve says “Abigail” told him Clyde and Officer Goldman were taking care of her and Poplar Bluff. Chad asks about a DNA test, but Steve’s gut tells him something stinks.

Park: Kristen asks why “Abigail” would want to live at the mansion since she always referred to it as the mausoleum. Chad is done fielding her questions when he gets a call and walks away to deal with it. Just then, Connie walks up and Kristen stops her from walking away saying she knows what she’s done. Connie plays coy and Kristen says she’s talking about overhearing her conversation with Ava and blowing up Gabi’s marriage. Connie says she just happened to overhear their conversation. Kristen says she’s on notice and needs to watch her step. Connie calls Kristen a bitch under her breath and quickly exits. Just then, Chad returns saying his office called to say there’s an APB out on one of Kristen’s employees, Connie Viniski.

Horton Square: EJ leaves a message for Gabi after being blindsided by Stefan.

DiMera Mansion – Tunnels: Gabi sees EJ left a message and hopes that means he’ll come looking for her. She admits they had revenge sex and all that came afterwards. Melinda screams at Gabi to get to the damn phone.

Steve says there’s a big hole in Clyde’s story. Why was John Black tied to a chair in the same room “Abigail” was being held. Clyde says he has a lot of folks working for him and there’s all kinds of reasons why John could’ve been there. He tries to leave and Steve stops him saying he has connections that could help him get a better deal. If he’s willing to talk, maybe Steve can work some magic.

Endings

Clyde laughs at Steve’s offer thinking he’s bluffing. With that, he calls for the guard and Steve exits. After a few seconds, Mark Greene arrives.

“Abigail” is in the Horton living room reviewing her notes. Chad walks in wondering what she’s doing there as he just brought the kids home. She says she had to come see him as she’s had a memory.

Mark, posing as Clyde’s lawyer, enters and tries to get him to slow down the “Abigail” timeline. Clyde says he needs her to get going as he wants to achieve his goals now! He wants to acquire ALL of the DiMera fortune or Mark and “Abigail” will never see their sweet mama again! (FINALLY, we have an answer to why Aaron said his mother was barbecuing during the summer!).

EJ enters the DiMera living room and calls out for Gabi. He pours himself some water and then finds the bloody poker on the floor.

Connie says she is very angry and will soon have everything she wants. Melinda and Gabi do their best to talk her down but she’s unmoved. With that, she begins the clock on the bomb.

