Stefan Who? Are EJ and Gabi Days of Our Lives' Next IT Couple? (POLL)

Gabi, EJ, DAYS Peacock

Lightning in a bottle. Who would have thought it? In July we asked readers to vote on who EJ should be paired with after Nicole (Arianne Zucker) skipped Salem. Ava (Tamara Braun) got the most votes, but in light of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and EJ's (Dan Feuerriegel) chemistry we're wondering if readers' opinions have changed.

It's not very often on soaps where one half of a popular pairing is recast mid storyline and when the new actor/actress debuts their character has chemistry with not one, but two of the leading characters. That's what happened with Gabi.

Stefan (Brandon Barrash) and Gabi have been a popular pairing for some years now. Their portrayers delivered performances that had us rooting for their pairing above any interloper who may crossed their path. It was really sort of lopsided.

Peacock

However, when Jimenez debuted as Gabi not only did she have chemistry with Barash's Stefan but she also had sizzlin' chemistry with EJ. The two characters hate each other, but like happens so often on soap operas, hate sex can lead to the most interesting plot twists. And the rest, they say, is history...or in this case, history in the making.

Imagine a Salem where EJ and Gabi are the reigning king and queen of Salem. Both of them aren't afraid to fight dirty and both will do almost anything to get what they want.

Peacock

In recent years on the Daytime Confidential podcast, there have been complaints that today's soap operas just don't write epic triangles or quads the way they used to.

Could this be an exception? EJ and Gabi as a pairing could leave Stefan in the rear view mirror. Or DAYS could build them into a blockbuster triangle like say Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) on The Young and the Restless. DAYS could go further and build a quad with Ava, Stefan, Gabi and EJ. There's so much potential to be mined, whether as couples, triangles or quads.

Are EJ and Gabi Days of Our Lives next It Couple?

Vote below!