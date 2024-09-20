Kelly Clarkson on Interview Style: "I Just Want People to Feel Safe and Comfortable"

The Kelly Clarkson Show NBCUniversal

Ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show's Season 6 premiere on Monday, Sept. 23, host Kelly Clarkson is teasing what fans can expect. First things first: She's prioritizing her guests' comfort. Asked what she'd learned from being interviewed herself many times, Clarkson told the Associated Press:

I know what the receiving end feels like. You just want to promote something that you’re proud of, and then having to shadowbox your way through an interview so somebody is not trying to make their career off something they try and get you to say — it’s just gross and it’s hurtful.

The Daytime Emmy winner went on:

There’s been certain things, like where I help navigate the interview in a way that I’m comfortable. I never ask someone something that I wouldn’t mind answering. I definitely have been on the receiving end of that in a positive way and in a very negative way. I just want people to feel safe and comfortable because it’s supposed to be a good time, you know?

And who would some of those dream interviewees be? She said: