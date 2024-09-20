Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon's Thirst for Revenge Gets Dangerous

Sharon's quest for revenge becomes perilous.
Sally: The wannabe fashion designer (Courtney Hope) is cajoled by Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to fight dirty. 

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) does things his way. Look for Nick and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to hatch a plan to help Sharon (Sharon Case). Will it work?

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) and his lady love Heather (Vail Bloom) decide to start over.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) works to shield Billy (Jason Thompson).

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven continues to be plagued by visits from Cameron (Linden Ashby). Sharon is tormented by her dreams. Look for Sharon to be prompted to visit her dark side and her need for payback to become dangerous.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) takes over.

Adam: The Blacksheep Newman (Mark Grossman) flips his lid.

