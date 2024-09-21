The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke and Taylor Try and Fail to Find Common Ground

Katherine Kelly Lang, Rebecca Budig

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Taylor are having an intense chat at Steffy’s beach house. Brooke tells Taylor they have things in common as they’re both protective parents. Taylor thinks being protective means not making excuses for their children when they engage in untoward behavior. Brooke says she told Hope how out of line her behavior was, but Taylor can’t let it go. She says Hope hitting on Steffy’s husband was beyond wrong.

They take a seat and Taylor says she has no issue with Hope nor the Logan family. Brooke says they need to get past everything and come together. Taylor concurs but thinks that can only happen if Hope understands she has to stop going after Steffy’s husband. Brooke says she wants Hope to avoid making the same mistakes she did. Taylor thinks they should concentrate on not letting their issues move on to the next generation. She pushes Brooke to keep advising Hope accordingly as she seems to have been a bit lost recently. Taylor thinks Hope has been a little too focused on Steffy by trying to get close with both her brother and her husband. Brooke thinks Hope had a crush on Finn but isn’t obsessed. Taylor thinks Brooke is simply sweeping things under the rug.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor Needles Brooke About Hope’s Adulterous Lips

