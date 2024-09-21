Days of Our Lives Recap: Connie Makes the DiMera Tunnels Go BOOM!

Cherie Jimenez

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla is chatting with Steve about visiting Clyde. She’s not at all surprised he learned nothing. Kayla tells him there’s no way they can perform another DNA test without “Abigail’s” permission. With that she hangs up and runs into Jada who is threatening to check himself out to go find Gabi. Jada updates Kayla on everything going on with Connie, Gabi and Melinda. They are both worried about Rafe and Kayla says she can give him a sedative.

Mark leaves a voicemail for his sister updating her about his visit with Clyde. He also lets her know he had a close call with Uncle Steve as they almost passed each other in the hallway. Just then, Kayla walks up behind him. He does some fast talking and says he was referring a patient to her. Kayla believes what he’s saying and asks about him running the DNA test on “Abigail.” Mark swears he never let the test out of his sight and they have nothing to worry about. There’s no way the results were tampered with.

Horton House: “Abigail” tells Chad she remembered something about the two of them. He sends Julie to watch over the children and the two get back to their discussion. “Abigail” gets back to it and says she thinks her memory was sparked by their earlier conversation and the photo album. Chad smiles warmly as she says she could hear the music and smell the flowers from the wedding and the memories came flooding back. She remembered her vows and then recites them.

Chad believes there’s no way she could know those vows unless she had been at the wedding with him (I guess she could have spoken to any number of guests in attendance). He is thrilled as this progress is the first that gives him hope of them finding their way back to each other. Just then, Chad’s phone rings with an important call. Leaving “Abigail” time to check her message from Mark. She calls him back and updates her brother on her “memory recall.” She found a piece of paper at the mansion with Abigail’s wedding vows, memorized and recited them. “Abigail” feels badly but Mark says they have to keep moving forward as their mother’s life hangs in the balance. Chad returns

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ finds the bloody poker (and my favorite music begins to play). He sees the door to the tunnels open and heads inside.

DiMera Mansion – Tunnels: Melinda and Gabi are doing everything they can to convince Connie to let them go. She’s unmoved, starts the clock on the bomb and exits. The two scream with horror that they are going to DIE! Gabi is saying her prayers as the clock ticks down and Melinda simply screams. As EJ jiggles the doorknob, the bomb goes off and he falls to the ground.

A fire burns as EJ regains consciousness and gets to his feet. He heads into the destroyed room and finds Gabi and Melinda lying under piles of rubble.

The Bistro: Stefan leaves yet another apology on Ava’s voicemail. He says he doesn’t want to apologize over voicemail and heads over to her place.

Brady Pub – Ava’s Room: Stefan texts to apologize again but she’s not interested. Just then, her phone rings with a call from Stefan. She ignores the call and tells Stefan to go to hell. A knock on the door reveals Connie (how did she get there so fast?). She’s upset Ava has been trashing her all over town when she warned her to keep quiet. She says she’s ensured Melinda won’t be able to trash her and it’s now time to deal with Ava. With that, Connie pulls out her wee, little knife and points it directly at Ava.

Ava swears she will never tell Gabi anything about Connie’s fake resume. She never really liked Gabi and has nothing to gain from outing her. Connie says she’s done with Gabi and is off to start a new life with her boyfriend. That being said, she can’t have everyone thinking she’s a fraud. Ava says she’s heard how good Connie was at work. Connie has no time for Ava’s fast talking and says she’s off to see Stefan after she finishes up with her. Just then, Stefan comes a-knockin. When she doesn’t answer, he apologizes again for suggesting they sleep together again. Ava tells him to go away but Connie then moves behind her, places the knife to her neck (why didn’t she just knock it away?) and tells her to invite Stefan in. Ava complies and invites Stefan in.

Connie tells Stefan to secure the door and he asks what the hell is going on. Connie says she’s cleaning up by eliminating everyone who is a problem for her (Does she intend to take out both Ava and Stefan with her paring knife?). Stefan thinks she hates him because of her loyalty to Gabi when she corrects him. She hates Gabi and is glad he cheated on her. Connie says she hates Stefan for everything he did to her boyfriend Li. She explains all the ways she believes he and Gabi destroyed him and says he has to pay.

Stefan tries to convince Connie to let Ava go as nothing going on is her fault. He goes off on Li until Connie lunges at him with the paring knife.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Jada arrives and finds the bloody poker. She notices the tunnel door open, pulls her piece and heads in (why is there no smoke billowing into the living room?).

DiMera Mansion - Tunnels: A very disheveled EJ finds Melinda and she tells him Connie is responsible. She then urges him to go help Gabi as she will survive. He tries to rouse her and they both wonder if she’s dead. EJ holds Gabi in his arms when Jada arrives on the scene. Melinda quickly updates Jada who immediately unties her. EJ says they need an ambulance and Jada says there’s one on the way. He says there’s no time and proceeds to pick Gabi up (because that’s what you would do with a possible head injury) and heads out the door.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: Kayla arrives and tells EJ that Gabi has a concussion and has ordered some tests. He says he’s staying by her side until he knows she’s ok. Just then, Gabi regains consciousness and asks what happened.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Melinda continues to cough as she updates Jada on some of Connie’s craziness. Jada says she saw everything at the apartment and is so sorry they didn’t find her sooner. Melinda says Connie mentioned loose ends she had to clean up. She remembered Connie took Gabi’s phone and maybe they could track her location.

Endings

Chad tells “Abigail” about the explosion at the mansion, saying EJ and Gabi were involved and are now at the hospital.

Gabi can’t believe everything Connie did and feels foolish for not knowing what was going on. EJ says hindsight is 20/20 but now everything is over. She tells EJ she truly thought she was going to die. They take each other’s hands as Gabi thanks EJ for saving her life.

Connie grazed Stefan’s arm when Ava turns around with a KNIFE. Connie runs out the door as Ava quickly attends to Stefan. She thanks him for saving her life.

Kayla wheels Melinda into the hospital lobby and asks Mark to attend to her. She explains Melinda is suffering from smoke inhalation after having been held hostage.

Connie walks out of the pub with her paring knife when Jada comes up behind her with her gun drawn.

