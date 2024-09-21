Perkie’s Observations: Jason and Anna Play Right Into Sidwell’s Dastardly Hands on General Hospital

Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Michael and Ned are back to arguing about ELQ. Michael is concerned about Valentin's disappearance and that he'll offload his shares. Ned says he has people tracking down Valentin and the ELQ lawyers are ready to block any transaction Valentin might try. Willow drags Michael away for a date at The Savoy.

Lois tells Ned that Michael and Sonny are part of his life and family, but Ned says he'll always hate Sonny. Lois says Sonny looked out for him when he thought he was Eddie Maine. Ned wonders why it’s so important to her that he get along with Sonny, as Gio overhears. Ned complains Lois changed her accent and can't trust anything she now says.

Gio's concerned for Lois, but she reassures him Ned is just having a bad day. Gio wonders why everyone is so against Sonny, especially since he's been so nice to Gio. Lois says a lot of what he hears about Sonny is true but he's also very loyal. She says Sonny and Ned are very similar.

At The Savoy, Drew's in a good mood because he's up in the polls but Nina tells him not to get cocky. She tells him he can't concentrate on the campaign and Aurora and needs to hand over the reins.

Portia is surprised to see Drew and Nina together and wonders how Nina has suddenly become so interested in politics. Nina says the congressman saw something good in Drew and he saved Willow's life.

Willow and Michael join them, and Willow is also surprised to see Nina and Drew together. Nina says she's joining him in public for the campaign to help him win. Nina tells Michael that Drew will have to walk away from Aurora once he's elected and thinks he'd be the best replacement for CEO.

Willow wants to leave to avoid Drew, but he stops her, assuring her nothing is going on between them and never will.

Drew tells Curtis his focus is split and he's stepping away from Aurora immediately and installing Curtis in as CEO. Curtis thanks him for the opportunity but wonders why he didn't ask Michael. Drew says Michael has to deal with ELQ.

Michael asks Drew about Aurora and says he's ready to step up. Drew tells him Curtis will be the acting CEO. Michael is not happy about it, but Drew says it's just until the election and Michael needs to deal with ELQ.

Lucky is beaten up and tossed in a cell where he dreams of Conscience Liz coming to his aid. Lucky claims he thinks about her and their family every day. He claims helping people was his way to atone. Conscience Liz tells him to come home and have the guts to admit he messed up.

Holly says she caught Anna redhanded with Sidwell's phone. Anna counters by threatening to tell Sidwell about Holly's past. Anna asks for help in returning the phone and says she's doing this for Luke and explains about Lulu needing the transplant from Lucky. Holly says she saw him yesterday but he's being guarded. She says Anna and Jason won't be able to get in on their own.

Jason loses the poker game but wants a rematch and quickly wins. When Sidwell is distracted, Anna slips the phone back into his jacket pocket and tells Jason to keep playing in order to get an invitation to the compound.

The two continue to play and Holly tells Sidwell to invite Jason back to the camp to recoup his winnings. Sidwell's minion tells him Holly and Anna were talking privately. Sidwell offers to have Jason and Anna join him at his camp.

Holly thinks all is well, but Sidwell tells her Jason and Anna will get what they deserve for lying to him.

