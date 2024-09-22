The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is Taylor Keeping a Secret From Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 23-27, 2024

Rebecca Budig

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to chat with Katie (Heather Tom) about moving forward.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) confides in someone.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) use their families to do battle.

Steffy thinks Taylor is hiding something from her.

Will (Crew Morrow) tries to figure out what’s going on with his mama and daddy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Demands Taylor Put Some Respect on Her Name

Watching Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) devastates Taylor.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) returns to town.

Ridge informs Brooke about a promise he made to Steffy.

Jökull Júliusson and his band Kaleo connect with Brooke’s Bedroom for a photo shoot.

Steffy fumes as Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope bond over their love for Kaleo.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!