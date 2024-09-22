Days of Our Lives Promo: Chanel and Alex’s Steamy Photo Shoot Awakens Johnny’s Green-Eyed Monster

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 23-27, 2024

Greg Vaughan, Raven Bowens, Robert Scott Wilson

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem features desperation, jealousy and a diva-tastic showdown. Let’s get into it…

A very gussied up Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tells EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) being desperate can makes do stupid things, cut to Eric (Greg Vaughan) and EJ sitting at the Brady Pub. Whatever they’re discussing must have sparked controversy as Eric jumps up and goes after Elvis Jr.

Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) are sitting in John and Marlena’s living room. She grabs his hand and says she always pays attention to him.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Alex(Robert Scott Wilson) have a steamy photo shoot for Body & Soul which sends Johnny (Carson Boatman) into a jealous fit.

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets a gun and tells Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) he has no intention of shooting Brady (Eric Martsolf)… he’s going to get Brady to shoot himself.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) arrive for their photo shoot wearing the same dress. Eric, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) watch in horror as the two scream at each other before Bonnie lunges at Hattie.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!