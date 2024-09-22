Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric and EJ Clash Over Holly

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 23-27, 2024
Greg Vaughan

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) walks in on Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) and Tate (Leo Howard) sharing a moment.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tells Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) what she remembered about the accident.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) clash over Holly.

Someone drugs Brady (Eric Martsolf)!

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) thanks EJ for being her hero.

Ava (Tamara Braun) takes care of Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

