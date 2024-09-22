Should The Young and the Restless Embrace All the Crazy in Lucy's DNA? (POLL)

Lucy, Y&R CBS

If any character currently on soaps has the DNA pedigree for crazy, it's certainly Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’ Briant) on The Young and the Restless.

With a mother like crazy Daisy Carter (Yvonne Zima), an uncle like Ryder (Wilson Bethel), a grandma like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), a grandpa like Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born) and her dad's mom Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) - who has her own brand of chaos - we're shocked Lucy hadn't teetered on the edge of insanity long ago.

The fact she hasn't is a tribute to the calming strength and sanity of her father Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

But now that The Young and the Restless is using Lucy to drive its teen storyline, is it time for the number 1 CBS soap to fully embrace Lucy's DNA and send her down a twisted path like so many in her family before her? In recent months it's seemed Y&R is headed down that road. Lucy's version of sanity often comes across as stalkerish. She can rationalize all of it, so the people around her don't realize how she's slowly slipping away from reality.

Other soaps have done it well over the years. Most recently, General Hospital's decision to have Charlotte (Ava Kolker) gaslight Anna (Finola Hughes) after returning to Port Charles from boarding school and falling under the influence of her great uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Should The Young and the Restless fully embrace Lucy's familial heritage of crazy? Or maybe it's better to keep her relatively "sane" for a few more years?

Cast your vote below!