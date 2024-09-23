Skip to main content

Closer to The Truth on General Hospital

Some characters inch closer to the truth on General Hospital
Steve Burton and Finola Hughes

Steve Burton and Finola Hughes

This week on General Hospital, some characters are getting closer to the truth. At Pentonville, Martin (Michael E. Knight) tells Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) the only way he can secure his release is to prove the person paying him to represent her — Sonny (Maurice Benard) —  is behind John's (Adam J. Harrington) murder.  Will Alexis flip on Sonny?

Meanwhile, just as Kristina (Kate Mansi) is on the verge of confessing, Chase (Josh Swickard) lights into Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) for interfering in the case.

In Africa, Sidwell (Carlo Rota) wants to know what Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) are up to as she, the mob enforcer and Holly (Emma Samms) get into a fight while they try to bring Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) home. 

Watch the promo below!

