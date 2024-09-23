DAYS' Paul Telfer on Xander's Revenge-Seeking Turn: "He Can't Help Himself"

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Days of Our Lives' Xander (Paul Telfer) is on the warpath, seeking revenge against the man he thinks ran over his wife Sarah (Linsey Godfrey): his relative Brady (Eric Martsolf). The Kiriakis heir is turning back to the villainous side he put on hold for a while, which he discussed with Soap Opera Digest.

Telfer mused:

The big issues with Xander have always been his rage and his capacity to lie to people that he loves. I feel like he’s done a lot of work on the lying, but not so much work on the rage. One of the things I like about this storyline and where it goes is that Xander feels completely justified in taking revenge on Brady, but he’s still being very selfish. He can’t help himself.

He continued:

He keeps ignoring Sarah’s desire to just deescalate and not cause any more pain or suffering for everyone. That’s been her perspective throughout the whole thing. She’s continually encouraged him to not overreact and lash out, that regardless of what the truth may be, it’s not an appropriate response. Even though Xander knows that, he feels that someone needs to do something, Brady must be punished, and that he should be the one to do it to satisfy his own sense of justice and vengeance. But at least this time, he’s not sneaking around behind Sarah’s back to do it.

Xander has been on the (relatively) straight and narrow for a bit of time now. Telfer said: