Skip to main content

DAYS' Paul Telfer on Xander's Revenge-Seeking Turn: "He Can't Help Himself"

The actor talks Xander going after Brady
Paul Telfer

Days of Our Lives' Xander (Paul Telfer) is on the warpath, seeking revenge against the man he thinks ran over his wife Sarah (Linsey Godfrey): his relative Brady (Eric Martsolf). The Kiriakis heir is turning back to the villainous side he put on hold for a while, which he discussed with Soap Opera Digest.

Telfer mused:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He continued:

Xander has been on the (relatively) straight and narrow for a bit of time now. Telfer said:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Xander Kiriakis, Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Paul Telfer Talks Sarah Curbing Xander's Impulses and Lying For Her Hubby

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer, Eric Martsolf, Serena Scott Thomas
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Stars Tease Twists and Turns in Sarah-Xander-Brady-Fiona Storyline

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Paul Telfer on Xander: "He’s a Different Kind of Villain Than He Used to be"

By Carly SilverComment
Sarah Horton, Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Linsey Godfrey and Paul Telfer Preview Xarah Nuptials: "It’s a Twist and a Disaster"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment