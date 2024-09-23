Trial Expert Slams Incestuous Overtones in Netflix's Menendez Brothers Limited Series

Netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is drawing some criticism. The Netflix anthology series, starring General Hospital grad Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer) as Lyle Menéndez, insinuates that brothers Lyle and Erik (Cooper Koch) may have been intimately involved. But a trial expert is shutting down that claim, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Rand, who wrote the 2018 book The Menendez Murders, said such allusions are not true, and he told the trade site:

I don’t believe that Erik and Lyle Menendez were ever lovers. I think that’s a fantasy that was in the mind of Dominick Dunne [the reporter portrayed in the series by Nathan Lane]. Rumors were going around the trial that maybe there was some sort of weird relationship between Erik and Lyle themselves. But I believe the only physical contact they might have had is what Lyle testified, that when Lyle was 8 years old, he took Erik out in the woods and played with him with a toothbrush — which is what [their father] José had done with him. And so I certainly wouldn’t call that a sexual relationship of any sort. It’s a response to trauma.

And at trial, Lyle testified that he hadn't had a sexual relationship with Erik. Lyle did also testify how his father and then brother abused him, which Rand said had the courtroom in tears.

On Friday, Sept. 19, Erik issued a statement from his wife's X account. He didn't explicitly talk about the incestuous allusions in the show (the brothers don’t have Netflix access in the jail where they are incarcerated), but he mentioned how he disliked the way he was portrayed in the series. Read his statement below.

Neither creator Ryan Murphy nor Netflix have publicly responded to Erik's statement, nor did they immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment earlier today.

Monsters is currently the number-one show in America on Netflix. It depicts a fictional version of the murders of Erik and Lyle's parents, José and Kitty, and the subsequent fallout and trial of their sons for the crime.