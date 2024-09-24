Skip to main content

Akbar Gbajabiamila Takes Break From Final Season of The Talk to Shoot American Ninja Warrior

The Talk's co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila takes time off to shoot American Ninja Warrior
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The Talk

Daytime fans  wondering where The Talk and the NFL Network's Good Morning Football co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila has been lately now have an answer. He is returning to his American Ninja Warrior roots. During GMFB, Gbajabiamila's colleague Jamie Erdahl told viewers he was:

The Talk will have a lineup of rotating hosts to fill in for Gbajabiamila while he performs his duties at American Ninja Warrior, where he's been a color commentator since 2013.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The Talk
Talk Shows

Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins The Talk

By Carly SilverComment
Akbar Gbajabiamila, The Talk
Talk Shows

WATCH: Michael Strahan Surprises Akbar Gbajabiamila For The Talk Debut (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk's Akbar Gbajabiamila to Guest on B&B Next Week

By Carly SilverComment
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The Talk
The Bold and the Beautiful

The Talk's Akbar Gbajabiamila Dishes Upcoming Guest Appearance on B&B

By Carly SilverComment