Akbar Gbajabiamila Takes Break From Final Season of The Talk to Shoot American Ninja Warrior
The Talk's co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila takes time off to shoot American Ninja Warrior
Daytime fans wondering where The Talk and the NFL Network's Good Morning Football co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila has been lately now have an answer. He is returning to his American Ninja Warrior roots. During GMFB, Gbajabiamila's colleague Jamie Erdahl told viewers he was:
The Talk will have a lineup of rotating hosts to fill in for Gbajabiamila while he performs his duties at American Ninja Warrior, where he's been a color commentator since 2013.
