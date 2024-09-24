Akbar Gbajabiamila Takes Break From Final Season of The Talk to Shoot American Ninja Warrior

Steven Bergman Photography

Daytime fans wondering where The Talk and the NFL Network's Good Morning Football co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila has been lately now have an answer. He is returning to his American Ninja Warrior roots. During GMFB, Gbajabiamila's colleague Jamie Erdahl told viewers he was:

Doing his other job, which we know we love him from, and people know him from, American Ninja Warrior. So you’re going to see him on that next summer, I believe. So that’s where he is for the next week or two.

The Talk will have a lineup of rotating hosts to fill in for Gbajabiamila while he performs his duties at American Ninja Warrior, where he's been a color commentator since 2013.