All Six Seasons of Nashville to Air on AXS TV

Get caught up on all the classic country drama!
Nashville

Nashville

Fans of Nashville can soon revisit the series all over again. In a new press release, it was announced that all six seasons of the country music sudser will be broadcast on AXS TV.

Greg Drebin, AXS TV's Head of Content and Marketing, said:

Relive reigning country queen Rayna (Connie Britton) squaring off with up-and-comer Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), guest turns by many talented singers, and tons of drama. Starting Monday, Sept. 30, Nashville airs weekdays on AXS TV at 2 PM EST and 11 PM EST.

