Bethany Joy Lenz "Absolutely Open" to Appearing in One Tree Hill Reboot

She talks about the possibility of reprising the role of Haley James Scott
Bethany Joy Lenz

Could the One Tree Hill sequel be welcoming back Haley James Scott? Bethany Joy Lenz, who played the musician on the original CW hit, is open to slipping back into that role on the rebooted show.

Lenz told Variety

As for her longtime scene partner James Lafferty, who played Haley’s basketball-playing hubby Nathan Scott, he is working on the next chapter of his series Everyone Is Doing Great, co-created with fellow OTH alum Stephen Colletti. Lafferty said to Variety:

As previously announced, original OTH stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush are set to executive produce and star in the rebooted series, currently in development at Netflix. Jensen Ackles and Daneel Ackles (AKA OTH's Rachel Gatina) will produce, and Danneel will reprise the role of Rachel.

