Brooke Kerr Talks Portia Changing Heather's Test Results on General Hospital

Brook Kerr (Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital) is delving into her character's decision to fix lab results to keep nemesis Heather Webber (Alley Mills) in jail. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about why Portia's willing to risk it all to make sure Heather gets her comeuppance and potential threats to Portia's secret.

Kerr explained:

I was thinking that Portia is doing it … not necessarily unconsciously, but she’s doing it more like, 'Let’s just dot our I’s and cross our T’s. Let’s just make sure there’s no room for this not to go the way we want it to [when Heather is in court]. Let’s leave no room for chance.' So when it comes out, it’s, you know, no harm, no foul. Those are my justifications, by the way [laughs]! It’s no harm, no foul because this woman did terrorize people and maybe the other people that are in her world aren’t as familiar with the fact of where that murderous rage came from. Laura’s [Genie Francis] grandson fell in love with Portia’s daughter [Trina, Tabyana Ali], and that was not [Heather’s desired outcome for Esme, Avery Pohl]. It’s more personal than 'Oh, this hip thing.'

Kerr went on:

Portia feels like she has a deeper level of knowing that is always turning in her, that maybe the lawyers and the other people working on the case for a day or hear about it every now and again don’t really hold true to their being. Heather is a threat, and that threat is not gone because Esme is dead. Who would want vengeance more than a serial killer?

Viewers also found out that Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) is back at work in the GH lab. Could he pose a threat to Portia's secret? Kerr mused: