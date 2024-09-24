Brooke Kerr Talks Portia Changing Heather's Test Results on General Hospital
Brook Kerr (Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital) is delving into her character's decision to fix lab results to keep nemesis Heather Webber (Alley Mills) in jail. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about why Portia's willing to risk it all to make sure Heather gets her comeuppance and potential threats to Portia's secret.
Kerr explained:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Kerr went on:
Viewers also found out that Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) is back at work in the GH lab. Could he pose a threat to Portia's secret? Kerr mused: