Days of Our Lives Kicks Off 60th Anniversary With "Day of Days" Fan Event

Peacock

Day of Days is again upon us, and what better way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Days of Our Lives? The free fan event returns at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 2, right on time to commemorate the start of the sudser's 60th anniversary. Starting at 10 AM, fans will be able to meet their favorite cast members, take part in autograph signings, participate in a Q&A session with the cast, have photo ops, win prizes, and more.

Actors Lamon Archey (Eli), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Al Calderon (Javi), Elia Cantu (Jada), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Billy Flynn (Chad), Kennedy Garcia (Felicity), Galen Gering (Rafe), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Leo Howard (Tate), Tina Huang (Melinda), Cherie Jimenez (Gabi), Abigail Klein (Stephanie), Wally Kurth (Justin), John-Paul Lavoisier (Philip), Colton Little (Andrew), Martha Madison (Belle), Eric Martsolf (Eric), Casey Moss (JJ), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Ashley Puzemis (Holly), James Reynolds (Abe), Sal Stowers (Lani), Josh Taylor (Roman), Paul Telfer (Xander) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) are slated to attend.

Peacock promises to have huge surprises for its diamond jubilee and will features celebratory DAYS-branded merchandise for sale in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products. For more information about the Day of Days event visit: peacockdayofdays.com.