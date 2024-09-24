Days of Our Lives Recap: Connie’s Reign of Terror Comes to a Crashing Halt

Julie Dove

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Johnny and Chanel meet for dinner after a long day of soap opera production. The two are pumped to be working together the next day. Chanel notices something on the table and Johnny says it’s a gift for his very talented and beautiful wife. She opens it up to find a beautiful necklace with a star pendant. He just knows she’s going to be a huge star and then the two engage in a kiss.

Johnny and Chanel are now in the middle of dinner and chat about the latest happenings. Johnny fills her in and says Gabi had revenge sex with his father. They get gossipy about the whole situation and Chanel calls Gabi’s behavior “hella vindictive.” That being said, she wonders why EJ went along with it. She thinks he may have started a family war.

Johnny decides it’s time to focus on Chanel and asks if she’s nervous about shooting her first scenes. She says she wants to make him proud, and Johnny assures her that he already is. She thinks she knows her lines but is worried about the dancing scene coming up. Johnny says he’s an expert tango dancer and can help her practice. With that, they get up to do some practicing (because dancing in a public restaurant is exactly what one does). Johnny and Chanel engage in a dance and the folks in the restaurant applaud the gorgeous performance. With that, Chanel decides it’s time for them to head home.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: Gabi asks EJ to stay as she doesn’t want to be alone. She still can’t believe her helpful assistant wanted to kill her. She asks how he knew she and Melinda were in the tunnels. EJ explains how he got downstairs and then the two embrace.

EJ shifts topics telling Gabi about his recent encounter with Stefan. He says Stefan confronted him about their alleged second round of revenge sex. Further, they talk about Stefan threatening him, which piques Gabi’s interest. He fills her in on the information Stefan leaked to Paulina. Gabi thinks she can help by admitting she lied about sleeping with EJ a second time. Gabi asks about Connie and EJ offers to go gather information. With that, he exits.

Brady Pub – Ava’s Room: Ava is fussing over Stefan’s wound and they get all flirty adorable. She thanks him again for saving her life, but he thinks she’s being a wee dramatic. Ava won’t let him downplay his actions and tells him that he was both heroic and stupid to risk his life for her.

Stefan apologizes, once again, for being a misogynistic douche lord. Ava needles him a bit before accepting his apology as long as lets her take him to the hospital. He pushes back a bit before giving in.

Brady Pub: Outside, Jada pulls a gun on Connie telling her to drop the knife. With that, she cuffs Connie and places her under arrest. Jada explains she tracked her through Gabi’s phone. Connie is very disappointed to learn Melinda and Gabi are still alive. Just then, Stefan and Ava come around the corner and he says it’s his. The duo explains what happened earlier and Jada says she needs statements from both of them. Stefan and Ava head off to the hospital while Jada takes Connie down to the station.

University Hospital – Melinda’s Exam Room: Paulina arrives to check on Melinda and marvels at her resilience. Paulina gives Melinda her purse before talking about her former position at the D.A.’s office. Melinda asks why Paulina fired her and she indicates she was “strong-armed” by EJ. She explains EJ was behind the mayoral recall which forced her hand. Paulina is very excited she now has new reasons to fire EJ’s problematic ass. With that, she asks Melinda if she wants her old job back, again.

Melinda wonders about the fallout from EJ, but Paulina says she’ll deal with it. Melinda says she doesn’t want to be a pawn in their game and also strangely likes working at DiMera. Melinda knows she’s missed a lot of work being tied up to that bed. Paulina says it’s a good thing she had company from Connie’s two-dimensional boyfriend.

Paulina takes a call and tells Melinda that Connie has been arrested. She’s headed down to the police station, but first, she asks Melinda if she would like to grab lunch sometime (I would LOVE to see these two as friends). After Paulina leaves, Melinda begins to cry.

University Hospital – Lobby: EJ runs into Stefan and Ava, who explain why they are seeking medical attention. EJ asks if Connie was the one who sliced him and goes on to explain about the bomb and Connie and Melinda’s injuries. He says Gabi is in room 304 and Stefan runs off to check on her.

Ava tells EJ the police have Connie in custody. EJ finds it interesting Stefan was in her room and had the opportunity to save her life. Ava says they are just friends but EJ continues to needle her.

EJ tells Ava all the crimes Connie committed including holding Melinda hostage. Ava is horrified to hear about Melinda and asks if she’s at the hospital because she owes her an apology.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: Stefan arrives to check on his wife and the two embrace. Stefan asks about her condition and Gabi says her injuries are minimal considering. Stefan apologizes for not being there for her but didn’t have any clue what was happening. Gabi says no one did and then asks if he knows Connie was the one who knifed Li and framed her. Stefan doesn’t understand and Gabi explains Connie’s obsession with Li and her subsequent focus on revenge. She asks what happened to his arm and Stefan tells her about what happened in Ava’s room.

Stefan explains he was at Ava’s place to apologize. He goes into what happened with EJ and Ava at The Bistro. Gabi begins to lose patience when she learns her former beloved hired his mistress back to work with him. Stefan reminds her that she was the one who got Ava fired from DiMera. He goes on to explain how he asked Ava to help him even the score by sleeping with him again. Gabi, for some reason, thinks she gets to be angry and hurt by his abhorrent behavior.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Jada tells Connie to write down and sign her confession. Connie says she’s not writing nor saying anything until she talks to her lawyer. Jada says she wants her to be locked up for life as she killed her ex-husband and stabbed her boyfriend. Connie says she never would have gone after Rafe had it not been for Bobby. Jada realizes Bobby was another one of her victims. Connie says she can’t use anything she’s saying against her. Jada wonders why and Connie says she knows they didn’t use Brady’s confession against him (totally different situation). Jada says they’ve already built an air tight case against her and will put her away for all of her horrible crimes.

Endings

Chanel and Johnny arrive back at home to find the crime scene tape. Johnny explains about the bomb but says he doesn’t know if anyone was hurt.

Paulina arrives at the station and Jada says Connie’s in the interrogation room. Paulina can’t wait for her to go away for all of eternity. Jada isn’t so sure that will happen as Connie is clearly off her rocker.

Connie is sitting in the interrogation room when three-dimensional, hallucination Li arrives on the scene. He says he’s been arrested for aiding and abetting. Connie says she can get them both out of this situation and he should keep his mouth shut. Li says he’s sure she can handle everything because she’s amazing and wonderful and glorious amongst all things human. Connie says she always knew they were meant to be, and he says nothing could ever stop them from being together. They declare their love for one another and seal it with a kiss. She says he’s her only reason for leaving and begs him to never leave.

Ava visits Melinda and tells her how sorry she is for everything Connie put her through. She thinks it was kind of her fault because she knew Melinda was going to fire Connie and then was suddenly on a leave of absence. Ava wishes she had been more attentive so as to put two and two together. Melinda only asks next time she calls her after being kidnapped by a psychotic killer that Ava answers her phone. Ava says if it makes her feel any better Connie did try to slit her throat. Melinda starts laughing and calls her an amateur.

Johnny calls EJ and learns all the homicidal details about Connie and her multiple crimes.

Gabi and Stefan continue their conversation. He decides he’s done, and Gabi throws her water pitcher at his as he exits the room.

