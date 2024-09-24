Jackée Harry Reprising Her Role as Vanessa For Everybody Still Hates Chris

Jackée Harry gets animated for Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris

Veteran actress Jackée Harry (Paulina, Days of Our Lives) is getting animated. The star has boarded the animated retelling of the Chris Rock comedy Everybody Hates Chris. Harry will star on Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris, which will center on Rock's experience growing up in the Bedford Stuyvesant, aka Bed-Stuy, section of Brooklyn during the late 80s with Rock still serving as the narrator. Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold will reprise their roles as Chris's parents, Julius and Rochelle, and Harry will slip back into the role of Vanessa, Rochelle's bestie.

Harry announced returning to the role and gave fans a little taste of what's to come on the series via X when she tweeted:

Get ready… cuz we’ve got some funny ass toons heading your way!

See the trailer below!

Everybody Still Hates Chris debuts Sept. 25 at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central.