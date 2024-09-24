Julie Dove Thanks Fans After Wrapping Stint as Crazy Connie on Days of Our Lives

Julie Dove

Actress Julie Dove (Connie) is saying farewell to Salem and thanking fans for their support for her time on Days of Our Lives. Dove released a video on the app previously known as Twitter, created back in February when she wrapped taping, on Monday. Dove stated:

I’m wrapping my run as Connie for now. You’ve probably seen today’s episode and I am going to Bayview. So, hopefully they’ll visit me and maybe I can run into any other Salemites that have been sent there. And my dream, I’m putting out there, is that Connie gets to have some therapy with Dr. Marlena Evans [Deidre Hall] .

Dove expressed how grateful she is for the opportunity she was given to star on the show and let fans know this is the last we've seen of crazy Connie... for now. The actress remarked:

I cannot tell you, how great it is to have a dream and to not ever give up on it. I didn’t. I went to college to be an actor, but I didn’t start pursuing it until I was 31 and I’m 54 and doing right now, exactly what I said I would do when I was 13-years-old.

Watch the full video below.