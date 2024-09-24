Skip to main content

Julie Dove Thanks Fans After Wrapping Stint as Crazy Connie on Days of Our Lives

Crazy Connie has left the building
Julie Dove

Actress Julie Dove (Connie) is saying farewell to Salem and thanking fans for their support for her time on Days of Our Lives. Dove released a video on the app previously known as Twitter, created back in February when she wrapped taping, on Monday. Dove stated:

Dove expressed how grateful she is for the opportunity she was given to star on the show and let fans know this is the last we've seen of crazy Connie... for now. The actress remarked:

Watch the full video below.

