The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Janet Jackson's Remarks on Kamala Harris

The View co-hosts didn't hold back when discussing comments made recently by Janet Jackson. When asked by The Guardian about Kamala Harris possibly becoming America's first Black female President, the pop superstar said she'd heard that that Harris' father was white, not Black. That allegation was false, as Harris' father, Professor Donald Harris, is a Black Jamaican economist, while her late mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, was a scientific researcher born in India.

The ladies chopped it up over Jackson's words and their significance. Ana Navarro stated:

What she did was spread misinformation, and I think it’s very irresponsible when you have a platform the way Janet Jackson does, to use that platform carelessly, to spread misinformation based on a racist allegation by Donald Trump.

Sunny Hines acknowledged her own multiracial heritage and added:

I will say this. I would handle this the way Kamala Harris has, and that is to give it no air. I think Kamala is breaking barriers just by being in the room, regardless of whether Janet Jackson thinks she’s Black or white or, or Indian. The very fact that she is in the room deconstructs, in my view, the alleged societal norms that we’ve seen in the nearly 250 years of this country of what a presidential candidate looks like. And so I think that that is what matters most. And I also think that when you are biracial or multiracial, you do get to identify yourself in any way in which you choose to identify yourself. Now, she has identified herself as a Black woman. She has also said that her mother is Asian. She didn’t just become Black. And so it’s unfortunate that Janet Jackson, an icon, admittedly said, 'I don’t know. I haven’t been reading the news these past few days.' So I don’t know if it comes from misinformation; I don’t know if it comes from a lack of information. But all I know is that I don’t want to give it this much air.

Whoopi Goldberg gave the "Together Again" singer a bit more leeway, saying:

Sometimes people get it wrong and they’re wrong. They made a mistake, they were wrong. It happens….we all do it. So okay, a little grace for the girl. A little grace for the girl.

