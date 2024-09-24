Skip to main content

The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Janet Jackson's Remarks on Kamala Harris

The ladies shared their thoughts on the pop icon's comments
the View

The View co-hosts didn't hold back when discussing comments made recently by Janet Jackson. When asked by The Guardian about Kamala Harris possibly becoming America's first Black female President, the pop superstar said she'd heard that that Harris' father was white, not Black. That allegation was false, as Harris' father, Professor Donald Harris, is a Black Jamaican economist, while her late mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, was a scientific researcher born in India. 

The ladies chopped it up over Jackson's words and their significance. Ana Navarro stated:

Sunny Hines acknowledged her own multiracial heritage and added:

Whoopi Goldberg gave the "Together Again" singer a bit more leeway, saying:

Watch the discussion below.

