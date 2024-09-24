Skip to main content

WATCH: All My Children's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Face Off in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (VIDEO)

Netflix has dropped another juicy trailer for Tyler Perry's upcoming series Beauty in Black with All My Children alums Richard Lawson (Lucas Barnes) and Debbi Morgan (Angie Hubbard) playing some bad mofos you do not want to mess with. The series centers around two women, Mallory (Crystle Stewart), a successful businesswoman whose family runs the city, and Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a woman hustling and having a hard time after her mother kicks her out of the house. The women’s worlds collide, and we see the two intertwined in each other’s lives. 

 The AMC grads will play Norman and Olivia, respectively. Although the details on the show and characters are sparse, based on the trailer, they are not anyone to cross.

Watch the sizzling trailer below.

Part one of Beauty in Black debuts Oct. 24 on Netflix

