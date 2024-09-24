WATCH: Ryan Murphy Defends Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (VIDEO)

YouTube; Netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has been criticized for the way it portrays brothers Lyle and Erik (played by General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively). The Netflix hit insinuates there may have been an incestuous relationship between the siblings. But creator Ryan Murphy is standing by his work, even after Erik Menéndez slammed the way he was portrayed in the show on his wife's official X account.

RELATED: Trial Expert Slams Incestuous Overtones in Netflix's Menendez Brothers Limited Series

Murphy told E! News:

Erik Menéndez has spoken out about the show. I think that’s interesting because I know he hasn’t watched the show. So I find that curious. I know this for a fact. I hope he does watch it. I think if he did watch it, he would be incredibly proud of Cooper Koch, who plays him.

Murphy noted:

I think the show is very interesting—what we're trying to do is show many, many, many, many perspectives. In every episode, you are given a new theory based on people who were either involved or covered the case.

The TV mogul said that some allege there was an intimate relationship between the brothers, while other sources deny it. Overall, though, he mused:

We know how it ended. We know two people were brutally shot. Our view and what we wanted to do was present you all the facts and have you do two things: make up your own mind about who's innocent, who's guilty, and who's the monster, and also have a conversation about something that's never talked about in our culture, which is male sexual abuse, which we do responsibly.

Watch Murphy's interview below.