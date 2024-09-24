WATCH: Ryan Murphy Defends Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (VIDEO)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has been criticized for the way it portrays brothers Lyle and Erik (played by General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively). The Netflix hit insinuates there may have been an incestuous relationship between the siblings. But creator Ryan Murphy is standing by his work, even after Erik Menéndez slammed the way he was portrayed in the show on his wife's official X account.
Murphy told E! News:
Murphy noted:
The TV mogul said that some allege there was an intimate relationship between the brothers, while other sources deny it. Overall, though, he mused:
Watch Murphy's interview below.