Days of Our Lives Recap: Bonnie and Hattie Engage in a War of the Divas!

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny gets an update from EJ and updates Chanel on everyone’s condition. Chanel wonders if they’re ok to be in the house with the possible damage to the tunnels and foundation. A discussion of the wine cellar leads to a conversation about their time in Italy.

Chanel is worried about filming with Alex but Johnny says all their tensions are behind them. He reminds her how wonderful it will be working together. Just then, they both get an email with some last minute changes to the script. They realize she and Alex will be shooting a sex scene. Chanel doesn’t understand how they went from star-crossed lovers to immediately hitting the sheets.

Chanel gets a text from Stephanie about the last-minute photo shoot.

Body & Soul HQ: Justin is trying to negotiate more money and vacation time on her contract. Kate says no deal and will only stick with the original terms.

Stephanie’s Place: Abe arrives to talk to Stephanie about a possible photo shoot. Stephanie thought the show was low on money but Abe says he ran into Eric who agreed to do the shoot for free. They agree to shoot that very evening.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo is writing scripts for Body & Soul (not a star-crossed lovers reference, see One Life to Live). Just then, Hattie arrives saying all the scripts have to be re-written. He asks what’s wrong and she explains Kassandra has way too much storyline while Charlemagne is clearly the star. Leo senses a rivalry growing between Bonnie and Hattie. He wants her to be happy but all the scripts have been approved. He promises to do his best.

Horton Square: Bonnie and Alex are having a chat about their work on Body & Soul. She says Justin is negotiating her contract with Kate. Alex thinks it will be impossible to get more money as the show is running on a bare-bones budget. Bonnie thinks Kate will fold as the show is a household name and has more money than they think.

Bonnie and Alex run some lines, and she admits to changing some of the lines. He’s impressed with her acting abilities. Alex goes on to say he’s worried about working with Chanel as they’re relationship is very complicated. Bonnie says he should use the tension and complexities to inform his performance. Just then, Justin arrives with news her updated contract is a no go. She decides to swallow her pride and go on with the show. Hattie arrives with updated scripts. Bonnie is furious when she realizes her role has been diminished and Hattie’s has been elevated. Hattie says any complaints should be taken up with Leo, just as he arrives. Before they can argue too much, they get a text about the photo shoot and they all head off. Before Hattie can exit, Leo goes after Hattie for throwing him under the bus. Hattie says he should always realize the writer always takes the blame (Well played, DAYS writers!).

Body & Soul HQ: Stephanie and Eric arrive for the upcoming photo shoot. Kate and Abe are thrilled and grateful to Eric for offering up his services for free. Eric is thrilled to help and asks only that Abe remember him in their Emmy speech.

The actors arrive for the photo shoot and Bonnie asks Kate about Leo’s rewrites. Stephanie swoops in and ushers Bonnie off to wardrobe. She returns all gussied up in a sequined dress and everyone thinks she looks amazing. Bonnie immediately takes her place in front of the camera and begins to pose for Eric. Just then, Hattie arrives in the exact same dress. They both demand the other change immediately when Bonnie lunges at Hattie and the two begin to scrap.

Chanel arrives and begins to pose when Alex, shirtless under his leather jacket, walks in. She thinks Alex is taking his turn, but Kate says the two will be shooting together as their hot young couple.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Johnny arrives and asks Leo about the newly inserted love scenes between Chanel and Alex. He doesn’t understand how the characters skipped forward so quickly in their progression (The Agnes Nixon quote was a very nice touch!). He asks if Leo would consider rewriting the scene as it’s too soon. Leo says there will be no further rewrites!

Horton Square: Abe finds Justin and apologizes about Kate’s refusal to negotiate Bonnie’s contract. Justin thinks Abe is quite schooled in the art of good cop/bad cop. Abe laughs saying he wishes they had more money. He says when the show becomes a big hit, they will be able to renegotiate contracts.

Leo is trying to relax when a furious Bonnie arrives. She knows Hattie told him to make changes, but Leo says he’s the writer. She threatens to quit unless he changes the script back to its original state.

Hattie arrives and tells Abe he must fire Bonnie. She says it’s Bonnie or her.

Eric instructs the couple on how to pose as the couple whisper to each other about the changes to their story. They both agree it’s rushed and say their going to talk to Kate and Abe. The two get back to it and get a lot closer. Eric is impressed but Kate wants to see more sex. Chanel puts her hand on Alex’s chest and the two get incredibly close just as Johnny walks in.

