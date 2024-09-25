Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1135: Beyond the Gates

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1135 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The first casting for Beyond the Gates is announced. The DC crew dive into the casting and character descriptions.

Taylor has a secret on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ivy returns with someone to meet the Forresters.

Connie is eating Days of Our Lives alive. Xander finds out about Brady and Fiona.

Alexis' court hearing doesn't go as planned on General Hospital. Anna and Jason run into Holly.

Valerie Pettiford joins The Young and the Restless. Billy and Phyllis face off against Lily and Victor.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

