Perkie’s Observations: Diane Tells Carly to Cool Her Jets With Brennan on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Brennan informs Carly that Jason and Anna were invited to Sidwell's compound. Diane interrupts and warns Carly she can't be flirting with Brennan if she's supposed to be back together with Sonny. Diane says Sonny and Carly need to make the alibi look real and she can't look like she's interested in Brennan.

Diane says she has to solidify the alibi and wants the duo to move in together. Diane tells Carly to remember they're being watched by the Feds. Carly says she didn't agree to any of this, but Diane says it's too late to change the story. Carly and Sonny have to pretend they're in love. She says Sonny will end up in prison and Carly will be charged as an accessory after the fact.

Natalia and Sonny spend 98787 hours talking about his coffee machine and no that's not a euphemism. Sonny talks about his worries for Alexis and Kristina and Natalia offers to be there for him. Carly arrives and sees them holding hands.

Carly tells Sonny they have to pretend to fall back in love and need to spend more time together. She says a one-night stand is too convenient an alibi and she'll go down as an accomplice. Carly says she won't lie to Donna and let her think they're getting back together but then agrees to dinner tonight.

TJ questions Molly on where she was last night and tells him about running into Dex at the bar. TJ says he loves her and can tell him anything. Molly is concerned about Alexis who's trying to protect Kristina. Molly says Alexis wouldn't sacrifice herself for Sonny but would for Kristina and believes she had something to do with Cates' murder.

Stella checks in on TJ who complains about Molly and says he's trying to be patient. He says he's starting to resent Molly. Stella offers to go to the graveside with him.

Dante helps Kristina move back into her apartment. Kristina tells him she's joined a grief counseling group. Dante promises she's not alone and is there if she needs him. Chase shows up to ask Kristina about the night Cates was murdered. Dante leaves but calls Diane.

Kristina says she was dealing with postpartum depression and went to the baby's graveside. Chase asks how she got there because her car hasn't left the Metro Court garage since her accident. Kristina says she's dealing with depression, and everything is foggy. Diane arrives and stops the questioning.

Kristina worries about what she told Chase, but Diane can't hear it since she's not her lawyer. She reassures Kristina that whatever Chase got from her is inadmissible since she didn't have a lawyer present. Diane tells her to find a lawyer

Chase finds Dante and tells him about how Diane. Dante says it's not a good time to be interviewing Kristina. Chase says he's investigating a murder and Dante got in the way. Chase warns him that he'll turn Dante in, if he does it again.

Heather and Alexis enjoy quality cellmate time together. Heather says she's there for Alexis during her grief over the loss of the baby. Heather talks about Ace and how she can't be a grandmother to him and understands what Alexis is going through.

Alexis is surprised when Martin shows up as her lawyer, thanks to Sonny. Martin questions why she spoke with police. Alexis says she's protecting Kristina, while she didn't kill Cates, Alexis isn't sure Kristina will be able to convince a jury. Alexis says she found the gun in Kristina's purse and thought she would hurt herself and got rid of it. Martin says she has to amend her statement, but Alexis says Kristina went to the mansion with the intention to kill Cates.

Martin tries to convince her, but Alexis says she'll stand trial because Kristina won't be able to handle it. Martin says the only way to save herself and Kristina is to prove Sonny killed Cates.



