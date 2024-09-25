General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Tells Martin Her Secrets

Nancy Lee Grahn

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Chase (Josh Swickard) butt heads.

Carly (Laura Wright) gets a visit from Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Ned (Wally Kurth) learns shocking information.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) have a night out.

Brennan (Charles Mesure) and Carly meet up.

Stella (Vernee Watson) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) have a sitdown.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have some bonding time.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) confides in Stella.

Diane does her best work.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Molly (Kristina Vaganos) have a sitdown.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) is destroyed by what he learns.

Holly (Emma Samms) stands tall.

Tracy gets a little haughty.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) comes between Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell).

Sonny and Carly put their heads together.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells Martin her secrets.

Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) provides an ear for Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) feel the walls close in.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) schools Natalia (Eva LaRue).

Martin and Molly come together.

