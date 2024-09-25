Karla Mosley on Beyond The Gates: "It’s Happening!"

The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley teases Beyond The Gates

Soap fans aren't the only ones excited for Beyond The Gates; the show's star Karla Mosley is also. The former The Bold and the Beautiful (ex-Maya) star was in Atlanta (where the show will tape) for a wardrobe fitting for the highly anticipated soap. She reunited with another B&B alum, Jeresa Featherstone, who won Emmys for her work as the fashion-based soap's wardrobe supervisor and is now taking on the same role for Beyond the Gates.

Mosley, who was recently announced to play Dani Dupree took to Instagram to tell fans:

It’s happening!!!!!!!! @jeresa_featherstone and her wardrobe team are out here KILLING IT!!!!!! Wait until you see Miss Dani Dupree, y’all!

See the post below.

Beyond The Gates debuts in 2025.