Skip to main content

Karla Mosley on Beyond The Gates: "It’s Happening!"

The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley teases Beyond The Gates
Karla Mosley

Soap fans aren't the only ones excited for Beyond The Gates; the show's star Karla Mosley is also.  The former The Bold and the Beautiful (ex-Maya) star was in Atlanta (where the show will tape) for a wardrobe fitting for the highly anticipated soap. She reunited with another B&B alum, Jeresa Featherstone, who won Emmys for her work as the fashion-based soap's wardrobe supervisor and is now taking on the same role for Beyond the Gates.

Related: BREAKING NEWS: Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley Cast in Beyond The Gates

Mosley, who was recently announced to play Dani Dupree took to Instagram to tell fans:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

See the post below.

Beyond The Gates debuts in 2025.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The Gates
Soaps

BREAKING NEWS: Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley Cast in Beyond The Gates

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Beyond The Gates
Soaps

WATCH: Get a Look At What's Going on Beyond The Gates! (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Karla Mosley, Clifton Davis, Tamra Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix
Soaps

BREAKING NEWS: Beyond The Gates to Premiere Feb. 24, 2025

By Jillian BoweComment
Beyond the Gates Ribbon Cutting
Soaps

Beyond the Gates Celebrates Production Launch with Ribbon Cutting and Table Read! (PHOTOS)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment