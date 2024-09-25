Skip to main content

Netflix Reveals Nicholas Alexander Chavez "Obsessively Worked" to Recreate Lyle Menendez's 911 Call

The General Hospital alum shared how he prepared to film the scene
Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Starring in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez StoryGeneral Hospital grad Nicholas Alexander Chavez (ex-Spencer) has flexed his considerable acting chops. In a clip shared by Netflix on X, Chavez shared how he brought Lyle Menéndez's 911 call to life on screen.

RELATED: Trial Expert Slams Incestuous Overtones in Netflix's Menendez Brothers Limited Series

Chavez recalled how he and Cooper Koch, who played Erik, had to portray the brothers realizing they had to do something after their parents' murders. In the footage, Lyle sobs while calling 911, saying he found his mother and father. Asked if he got to listen to the real 911 call Lyle made in order to prepare for the scene, Chavez responded affirmatively, saying:

Did he mimic the call or offer his own interpretation? Chavez stated:

Watch the clip below.

