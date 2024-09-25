Nicholas Chavez Responds to Erik Menendez Slamming Monsters

Nicholas Chavez Netflix

General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer Cassadine) brought Lyle Menéndez to life in the hit Netflix anthology Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. After Erik publicly criticized the way he was shown on screen in the series, Chavez is speaking out about Erik's comments.

The Daytime Emmy winner told USA TODAY:

I can only respond with sympathy and empathy in that I can only imagine how difficult it is to have the most traumatic moment of your life put up there on the screen for everyone to see,

Chavez told the site that he prepared "extensively" for his role, watching documentaries, reading books, and looking over courtroom footage from the trial.

Chavez added: