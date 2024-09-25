Real-Life Menendez Brothers to Appear in Netflix Documentary After Slamming Scripted Series

General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer) and Cooper Koch brought to life the drama and downfall of Lyle and Erik Menéndez in Ryan Murphy's Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Now, the subjects of the anthology series, convicted of killing their mother and father, will tell their story.

Per Netflix's Tudum, the real-life siblings will speak out in a documentary called The Menendez Brothers. The announcement of the documentary comes as Erik publicly criticized the way he was portrayed in the Ryan Murphy-created show.

The documentary is available Oct. 7 on the streamer, and it includes new audio interviews with the brothers. From director Alejandro Hartmann, The Menendez Brothers also includes interviews with the siblings' cousin Diane Vander Molen, as well as prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

Check out the trailer below.