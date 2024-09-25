Skip to main content

Real-Life Menendez Brothers to Appear in Netflix Documentary After Slamming Scripted Series

The doc premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix
Menendez Brothers, Netflix

General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer) and Cooper Koch brought to life the drama and downfall of Lyle and Erik Menéndez in Ryan Murphy's Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Now, the subjects of the anthology series, convicted of killing their mother and father, will tell their story.

RELATED: Trial Expert Slams Incestuous Overtones in Netflix's Menendez Brothers Limited Series

Per Netflix's Tudum, the real-life siblings will speak out in a documentary called The Menendez Brothers. The announcement of the documentary comes as Erik publicly criticized the way he was portrayed in the Ryan Murphy-created show

The documentary is available Oct. 7 on the streamer, and it includes new audio interviews with the brothers. From director Alejandro HartmannThe Menendez Brothers also includes interviews with the siblings' cousin Diane Vander Molen, as well as prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

Check out the trailer below.

