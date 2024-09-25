Ryan Seacrest-Hosted Wheel of Fortune Sees Highest Ratings in Five Years

Wheel of Fortune is flying high with Ryan Seacrest as its new host. Per TVLine, the show's first week with Seacrest at the helm served up its biggest premiere week audience in five years.

The days in question saw Wheel of Fortune average 8.31 million viewers in total, an increase of 21% over last year, and 4.88 household rating (according to Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings). The game show proved the top syndicated program for the week in question.

Monday, Sept. 9, was the American Idol veteran's first full episode in Pat Sajak's venerated shoes. And Seacrest carried the legend's legacy forward, as that day's episode of Wheel of Fortune raked in over 9.6 million viewers (up 70% over the 2023 premiere, becoming the most-watched Wheel of Fortune season premiere episode in nine years). Wheel of Fortune's season opener also saw a 63% increase over last year's premiere in viewers aged 18 to 49, nabbing a 0.86 rating.