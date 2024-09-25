The Kelly Clarkson Show Team Dishes Season 6 Musical Moments and Rooftop Shoot

The team behind The Kelly Clarkson Show will delight fans with more musical moments for Season 6. Music director Jason Halbert previewed more "Kellyoke" collabs with host Kelly Clarkson for Season 6. He told Forbes:

I think one of the more exciting things is we’re going to try to bring in more guest artists to do ‘Kellyoke.’ Obviously, 100 songs a season - that’s a lot of songs to get to, so we’re going to be incorporating more duets and more guest artists in that opening spot. We’re really excited about that.

Showrunner/EP Alex Duda shared how the show's Season 5 move to NYC has reinvigorated the program. She mused:

Moving to New York was a big thing because we added to our team and our team is now half remote. So, some of our producers, we didn’t want to lose them because we love our team, so all the producers except for one stayed with us. Some of them are remote - most of them are in New York - and then the support staff, which are the associate producers and the assistant associate producers. We brought in a bunch of New York blood and that gave us new energy.

Season 6 has kicked off with celebrations on top of 30 Rockefeller Center. Duda explained how that came to be, saying: