The View Unpacks RFK Jr./Olivia Nuzzi Sex Scandal

The co-hosts weigh in on the latest allegations
Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin

The world is abuzz with rumors of a relationship between New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The ladies of The View weighed in on the scandal. 

Recently, Nuzzi was put on leave by New York for reportedly having a "personal relationship" with someone she was covering with regards to the 2024 Presidential campaign. Allegations emerged that Nuzzi may have sent inappropriate text messages to RFK Jr.; now, the ex-Presidential candidate is reportedly bragging that he was sent nude pictures of Nuzzi.

Whoopi Goldberg wondered why Nuzzi was bearing the brunt of the fallout, rather than her alleged paramour. Sunny Hostin opined:

Alyssa Farah Griffin added:

Farah Griffin stated she doesn't believe in cancel culture and shared that she thought that, if Nuzzi took responsibility for her actions, she should be allowed to "have a comeback." 

Ana Navarro added that she feels the reason RFK Jr. isn't getting the heat from the media is because people already know he's an alleged philanderer. Navarro commented:

See what the other commentators had to say by peeping the chat below.

