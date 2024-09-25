The View Unpacks RFK Jr./Olivia Nuzzi Sex Scandal

Alyssa Farah Griffin

The world is abuzz with rumors of a relationship between New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The ladies of The View weighed in on the scandal.

Recently, Nuzzi was put on leave by New York for reportedly having a "personal relationship" with someone she was covering with regards to the 2024 Presidential campaign. Allegations emerged that Nuzzi may have sent inappropriate text messages to RFK Jr.; now, the ex-Presidential candidate is reportedly bragging that he was sent nude pictures of Nuzzi.

Whoopi Goldberg wondered why Nuzzi was bearing the brunt of the fallout, rather than her alleged paramour. Sunny Hostin opined:

I also don't understand why it's all falling on her. She's 31 years old. She's a young reporter. From what I understand, she's a fantastic reporter.

Alyssa Farah Griffin added:

But every time I see a headline that says 'Olivia Nuzzi scandal'? No. 'RFK scandal.' A former Presidential candidate who is married for, I wanna say the third time, who engaged in this, who's now a top surrogate to the Republican nominee for President, but it goes back to just this sexism that we fall into. The reality is this: People want to make money in this business. You put up a picture of Olivia, more people are clicking than if you put up a picture of this man. I think that men need to bear a little more responsibility in this. It's just... It's so predictable.

Farah Griffin stated she doesn't believe in cancel culture and shared that she thought that, if Nuzzi took responsibility for her actions, she should be allowed to "have a comeback."

Ana Navarro added that she feels the reason RFK Jr. isn't getting the heat from the media is because people already know he's an alleged philanderer. Navarro commented:

The truth is, Olivia, who I also know and think is extremely talented, had a lot more to lose in this, and she is losing it.

See what the other commentators had to say by peeping the chat below.