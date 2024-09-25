TVInsider Goes Behind the Scenes With The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke
One of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fan-favorite segments is "Kellyoke" segment, where Kelly Clarkson sings covers of top songs. But what goes into making "Kellyoke" happen? Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda and musical director Jason Halbert dished to TVInsider.
"Kellyoke" involves the singer's longtime band that she's toured with for many years. Halbert mused:
Halbert explained that things are always changing on the talk show. Clarkson also films multiple "Kellyoke" segments at once, rather than one each day (in case the American Idol alum has issues with her voice or if she falls ill). Clarkson has had big "Kellyoke" moments on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza rooftop for Season 6, and other celebs caught wind of the news.
Clarkson usually sings portions of selected songs. But how does Halbert pick which part the tune to include on the shortened version? He said:
Clarkson is hopeful singers will like her covers of their songs. Halbert said of Clarkson's popular rendition of Billie Eilish and Finneas' "Happier Than Ever":