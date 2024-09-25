TVInsider Goes Behind the Scenes With The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson

One of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fan-favorite segments is "Kellyoke" segment, where Kelly Clarkson sings covers of top songs. But what goes into making "Kellyoke" happen? Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda and musical director Jason Halbert dished to TVInsider.

"Kellyoke" involves the singer's longtime band that she's toured with for many years. Halbert mused:

Now this feels more like home because we do 180 episodes a year vs. way less touring. It’s a huge culture shock for us because touring is a completely different entity and mindset than television. So at first it was overwhelming and a lot of work, but we’re in a good groove now.

Halbert explained that things are always changing on the talk show. Clarkson also films multiple "Kellyoke" segments at once, rather than one each day (in case the American Idol alum has issues with her voice or if she falls ill). Clarkson has had big "Kellyoke" moments on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza rooftop for Season 6, and other celebs caught wind of the news.

Clarkson usually sings portions of selected songs. But how does Halbert pick which part the tune to include on the shortened version? He said:

If you see our catalog, like country songs specifically, I might do three verses in a row because country songs tell their story in a certain way. I try to make sure the story’s intact. That’s my most important thing. Pop songs are a little bit easier. A lot of pop songs, they’ll sing the chorus twice. I’m like, no need to do that. Let’s save the time. And I try to work in a little feature for the band here and there, but it’s a delicate process. Sometimes Kelly doesn’t hear that until we actually work on it, and sometimes she’ll weigh in and say, ‘Oh no, that was my favorite section. Why’d you cut that out?’ And we just put it back in.

Clarkson is hopeful singers will like her covers of their songs. Halbert said of Clarkson's popular rendition of Billie Eilish and Finneas' "Happier Than Ever":