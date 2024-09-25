Skip to main content

WATCH: Joe Biden Tells The View He Was Not Forced Out of The Presidential Race (VIDEO)

President Biden came to The View and opened up about exiting the 2024 presidential race
Joe Biden The View

President Joe Biden paid a visit to the ladies of The View on Wednesday. He got frank about dropping out of the presidential race, his love of his country, and whether he’s still speaking with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D). Biden refuted claims Democrats pressured him for him to exit the race. Regarding his decision to leave the race Biden stated:

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden how his relationship with Pelosi is today. He remarked:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Later, Griffin asked Biden the million-dollar question: Would he have won the election if he stayed in and faced off against former president Donald Trump? Biden stated:

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi Goldberg, Charlamagne Tha God, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God Square Off Over Hunter Biden Pardon on The View (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
The View, Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Charlamagne Tha God
Talk Shows

WATCH: Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He's Not Endorsing a 2024 Presidential Candidate (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Bill Maher
Talk Shows

WATCH: Bill Maher Debates The View Co-Hosts Over Trump and Biden (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment