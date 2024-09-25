WATCH: Joe Biden Tells The View He Was Not Forced Out of The Presidential Race (VIDEO)

President Biden came to The View and opened up about exiting the 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden paid a visit to the ladies of The View on Wednesday. He got frank about dropping out of the presidential race, his love of his country, and whether he’s still speaking with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D). Biden refuted claims Democrats pressured him for him to exit the race. Regarding his decision to leave the race Biden stated:

I am at peace with my decision. Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president … But what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn't get done, I found myself having used more time than I would've ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden how his relationship with Pelosi is today. He remarked:

The relationship is fine. I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance with my running again. I didn't sense that.

Later, Griffin asked Biden the million-dollar question: Would he have won the election if he stayed in and faced off against former president Donald Trump? Biden stated:

Yes. I was confident I would beat Trump. He's a loser.

Watch the interview below.