The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel Makes an Appearance in Sharon’s Mental Nightmare

Sharon Case

Sharon is in the hotel room by herself. She says she can tell herself what she’s experiencing is all her imagination but she knows better. Just then, she hears a knock at the door. She knows someone is on the other side of the door. She tells herself to run saying there’s no need for her to see who’s on the other side of the door. She can just runaway and never look back. Just then, the knocking gets louder and Sharon, for some reason, decides to open the door. Daniel is on the other side whispering “Cassie.” He falls into the room and they both fall onto the bed. With that, Sharon awakens alone in her room.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

