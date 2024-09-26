Skip to main content

7th Heaven Actors Disavow Stephen Collins in First Podcast Rewatch Episode

The actors behind Lucy, Ruthie, and Simon speak out
7th-heaven

On their rewatch podcast for 7th Heaven, several key cast members made clear to distance themselves from Stephen Collins. Collins, who played patriarch Eric Camden, admitted to sexually abusing multiple minors ten years ago.

Before kicking off the first episode of Catching Up with the CamdensDavid Gallagher (Simon) said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie) added:

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy) shared:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni
Pop Confidential

Blake Lively Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against It Ends With Us Co-Star Justin Baldoni

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Drama Queens
Soaps

One Tree Hill's Leading Ladies Launch Drama Queens Podcast

By Carly SilverComment
Andrew Keegan small
Pop Confidential

7th Heaven's Andrew Keegan Joins Cast of Devanny Pinn's PR Industry Set Soap

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Bethany Joy Lenz
Pop Confidential

Bethany Joy Lenz "Absolutely Open" to Appearing in One Tree Hill Reboot

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment