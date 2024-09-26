7th Heaven Actors Disavow Stephen Collins in First Podcast Rewatch Episode
The actors behind Lucy, Ruthie, and Simon speak out
On their rewatch podcast for 7th Heaven, several key cast members made clear to distance themselves from Stephen Collins. Collins, who played patriarch Eric Camden, admitted to sexually abusing multiple minors ten years ago.
Before kicking off the first episode of Catching Up with the Camdens, David Gallagher (Simon) said:
Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie) added:
Beverley Mitchell (Lucy) shared: