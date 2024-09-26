7th Heaven Actors Disavow Stephen Collins in First Podcast Rewatch Episode

Courtesy of WB/CW

On their rewatch podcast for 7th Heaven, several key cast members made clear to distance themselves from Stephen Collins. Collins, who played patriarch Eric Camden, admitted to sexually abusing multiple minors ten years ago.

Before kicking off the first episode of Catching Up with the Camdens, David Gallagher (Simon) said:

All forms of abuse—sexual abuse of any kind—it’s inexcusable. And victims of abuse need to be shown compassion and they should be given support.

Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie) added:

As we rewatch these episodes, it would be impossible not to talk about Stephen because he was such a big part of the show and our lives. But we want to be clear that we did not have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen.

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy) shared: