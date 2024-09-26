The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke and Hope Try to Hide Their Conversation From Ridge

Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy are getting all cute at the beach house when Taylor arrives on the scene. Taylor thinks she’s interrupting but Steffy says Finn is just getting ready for work. Steffy says she’s going to work as well and wonders if her mother wants to come with her. Taylor is resistant but Steffy says it’s all good as Ridge will be there. Steffy follows up saying they can stay at the house. After all the time they’ve missed, she’s happy to spend all the time she can with her mother.

Brooke and Hope are hanging at Forrester. Hope tells her mother she doesn’t need to keep asking her about Finn as her obsession has ceased. Brooke wonders if her daughter is telling the truth when Ridge arrives on the scene. He asks if all is ok…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Pushes Her Mother About Her Secret Behavior

