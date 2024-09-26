Days of Our Lives Recap: Fiona Tells Maggie the Sordid Details of Her Sexual Escapades With Brady

Serena Scott Thomas

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Lobby: EJ updates Harold on Gabriella’s (I love it when he calls her that) condition. As he hangs up, a very made up Holly runs in to ask about the explosion. She hugs him and as she’s so grateful he’s ok! He’s thrilled she’s forgiven him and Holly says she’s grateful he was so nice to her when she told him she found out about Eric killing her daddy. She says his support meant a lot to her. Holly continues by asking what EJ is doing to make sure Brady pays for running down Sarah.

EJ explains, again, why Brady was released. Holly can’t stand the idea of Brady getting away with his crime. EJ worries about the intensity of her anger and wonders if she’s upset about Sarah or wanting Eric to pay for what he did to Daniel. She admits she may be projecting her anger about Eric onto Brady but still wants him to pay. EJ thinks they are kindred spirts. With that, Holly exits.

EJ calls the police station and tells a random person to remind Commissioner Hunter the Sarah Horton case is still active and wants everyone working towards finding evidence to solve it. When he hangs up, EJ says to himself maybe he should take Holly up on her offer to dig around for evidence about Brady.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate leaves yet another message for Holly. Just then, Sophia arrives with food. Tate gulps the sliders down and thanks her for bringing him dinner. Sophia thought she should bring him comfort food and TLC since Holly is freezing him out.

Sophie eats the last slider (and licks her fingers) as she asks if Holly is still shutting him out. He says she is and now that his dad has been released, Holly has doubled down on her anger. Sophia says she’s ghosting her too but wishes they we’re still close. She says her heart breaks for Holly but also for Tate, as well. Tate says he isn’t even certain if Holly loves him anymore. Sophia says if she was lucky enough to have a boyfriend like him, she would be supportive and would never push him away as he’s such a catch. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Holly.

Holly walks in and Sophia says she was just telling Tate how much she wishes things were right between the two of them. Sophia says she needs to go and Holly gets very snarky. With that, Holly pushes Sophia out the door.

Holly apologizes to Tate for not answering his calls. That being said, she only wants to spend some time together. The couple says they miss each other and embrace. Holly says she needs to use the bathroom and heads off. She walks down the hallway and goes into Brady’s room to look for evidence.

Brady Pub: Brady runs into Eric, who just finished the Body & Soul photo shoot. Brady says he was checking on Ava after Connie’s attack. Eric is worried but wonders when he and Ava got so close. Brady says they got wasted together weeks back. He says she tried to talk him out of it and thinks if he had listened to Ava, it’s possible Sarah would still be able to walk.

Brady and Eric discuss Sarah’s situation. Eric knows he feels guilty but thinks he should concentrate on living his best life. Brady can’t quite get behind Eric’s suggestion as Sarah is now paralyzed for life. Further, he thinks Xander won’t let go of his vendetta. He explains about Xander and his big bat coming to Titan. Eric hopes Brady called the police. Brady says he thinks he deserves it, but Eric thinks Xander should watch himself.

Eric returns to Fiona as he wonders why she would defend Brady in front of her son. Brady explains they got all nekkid together. Eric says he tries not to judge (HAHAHAHAHAHA!) but wonders what Brady was thinking. Brady confirms their affair has concluded as nothing takes the heat out of hot sex like paralyzing your lover’s daughter-in-law.

Brady switches the topic and asks if Eric talked to Holly. He said he wanted to but Tate beat him to it. Brady can’t imagine why Tate would do such a thing and asks how Holly took it. Eric says it’s not good and Holly feels betrayed. Brady says he thinks she’ll come around. Just then, Brady says it’s time for him to hit up an AA meeting and exits.

EJ arrives and immediately gets snarky with Eric. He takes a seat and immediately goes in about Brady “crippling” Sarah but says his own drunken crime was way worse and he’s having to relive it with Holly.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah and Xander’s Room: Xander carries an annoyed Sarah to bed. She thinks he’s being disrespectful as the physical therapist said she’s ready to move herself. Xander gets adorable as he says he’s there to honor her every wish. Sarah uses the opportunity to ask him to not go after Brady.

Xander can’t believe she wants him to back down. Sarah understands wanting Brady to pay but she wants to move forward. He says he wants justice for her but Sarah says his quest simply makes her anxious. The two continue before Xander says he’s headed out to handle a bit of Titan business.

The Bistro: Maggie and Fiona make odd dinner partners as they discuss Sarah and company living at the house. Fiona thinks it’s all a heavy burden and she must allow folks to help her. They discuss Xander and Fiona says he’s been upset with her. She says it’s why she suggested they have dinner together. With that, Fiona tells Maggie she slept with Brady.

Maggie can’t believe of all the men in Salem she chose to bed down Brady. She reminds Fiona about her familial connection to Brady, but she says she had no idea. Maggie asks if Brady was drinking and Fiona confirms he was, but again, she had no clue who he was nor the problems he had. Maggie asks if the affair continues and Fiona confirms it’s not.

Maggie wonders why Fiona is telling her about the affair now. Fiona explains he told Xander about Brady when he was threatening him with a baseball bat. Maggie is aghast about the whole situation but is thankful Fiona was there to stop Xander from going after Brady.

Maggie says she’s glad they spoke and is glad they’ve become friends. She’s headed out to grab Sarah her favorite dessert. Fiona says she’s going to stay behind to enjoy her favorite (liquid) dessert. With that, the embrace and Maggie exits.

Sophia arrives back at work and tells Fiona she’s taking over her table.

Park: Xander hooks up with a goon who asks if he’s running things now. With that, he hands Xander a bag with an untraceable gun, per his request. The goon says he knows exactly what he needs him to do as “the guy” won’t know what hit him.

Endings

Eric tells EJ that Holly doesn’t despise him and knows she will come around. EJ thinks his optimism is misplaced and thinks she won’t ever trust him or Nicole again. It’s a good thing she has EJ to lean on…

Holly quickly searches Brady’s bedroom and breaks into his briefcase. Just then, Tate walks in and asks what the hell she’s doing.

Brady walks through Horton Square and runs into Xander’s goon.

Sophia serves Fiona a slice of cheesecake and a dry martini with a twist. Fiona grabs the martini and takes a couple of sips.

Maggie walks in with Sarah’s dessert only to find her gone.

Xander stands in the park with the gun when Sarah arrives. She says she had Harold drive her over and tracked Xander on his phone. She wants to know what’s going on.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!