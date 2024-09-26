Kelly Monaco

On today's General Hospital recap:

Martin tells Alexis when he takes the case to trial, he will do everything to exonerate her. Alexis does want this to go to trial, because Kristina will react if things go poorly. Martin says they need to go to trial so he can point the finger at Sonny. Alexis says it will make things worse if Kristina will incriminate herself to protect both parents. Alexis says Cates was hated by everyone and to point the finger at someone else.

Kristina tells Sonny that Chase asked how she got around the night of the shooting. Sonny says she can't talk to the police. Kristina tells him that she went to the mansion to kill Cates. Sonny says Cates was tormenting her for weeks and Kristina was going through a mental health crisis. Sonny says killing someone is never the answer no matter what. He says you carry that burden forever and doesn't want that for her. Sonny promises Alexis will be fine and she won't go to prison for something she didn't do.

Jordan stops by with breakfast for Isaiah. She gets a call that upsets her, and Isaiah offers to listen. Jordan tells him about the baby and says the headstone is ready. Isaiah tells her that she should talk to someone about her grief.

Jordan heads to Pentonville to tell Alexis about the headstone and the two talk about the loss of the baby. Jordan says she knows Kristina was going to fight for custody and asks if Alexis was going to help her. Alexis says she took the petition to hang onto it because Kristina would have changed her mind once the baby was born. The two talk about TJ and Molly and promise to be there for them, always.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Diane Tells Carly to Cool Her Jets With Brennan

Molly summons Martin to talk about Alexis' case and says she knows Sonny hired him. She says helping Alexis would mean pointing the finger at Sonny and Martin doesn't disagree. Molly asks if there would be a conflict of interest if Sonny is paying Martin's salary, but he says he's going to give Alexis the best possible defense. Molly tells him to take a closer look at Carly because if Sonny is guilty then Carly lied about the alibi.

Sam asks Carly to tell the truth because she knows Carly and Sonny didn't sleep together. She wants Carly to clear Alexis, but Carly says Alexis got herself into this situation by throwing the gun out and is certain she can get herself out of this. Sam says Sonny has people that will get him out of this, and their alibi is keeping Alexis in prison.

Carly says all she cares about right now is Lulu and helping to save her life. Sam says Jason is the one risking his life to find Lucky, because Carly asked him to. Carly says she won't apologize for sending Jason, but Sam says she just wants Carly to think of someone other than herself. She says she prays Jason makes it back home to Danny. Sam says Carly asked Danny's father to risk himself again and wants a favor in return to recant the statement.

Carly updates Isaiah on Lucky's possible rescue but he gets upset to hear the WSB isn't sending a team. He says Sidwell has an army of guards and is worried.

Sidwell wants to know why Anna and Jason are really there. Anna says they are there to get in on his action of diamonds. Anna says she's in a position to help him move his product through Switzerland which would give him a higher return.

Lucky manages to unlock his cell door as Holly arrives to rescue him, but before they escape, Sidwell shows up. Sidwell wants to know Holly's involvement with everyone else. Holly admits Anna is her ex's ex and spins a tale. Lucky spins his own tale that the others are there to mess with Sidwell.

Sidwell proposes another game in which Anna and Jason live only if they win, while Lucky and Holly get the same deal.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!