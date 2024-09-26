Hoda Kotb to Depart The Today Show After 17 Years

Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

After 17 years on the Today Show, anchor Hoda Kotb is stepping down. Kotb announced her impending departure on Thursday’s show and informed viewers she will keep her post until early 2025 before transitioning to a new spot at NBC News. Kotb told viewers and her colleagues:

I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.

Kotb first joined NBC News in 1998 as a Dateline correspondent along with appearances on the network’s other news entities. Later, in 2007, she became the host of Today's fourth hour, Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, who joined in 2008. In 2018, Gifford exited the show and was replaced by the current host, Jenna Bush Hager, with the show being renamed Today with Hoda & Jenna. Also that year, Kotb became co-anchor of the Today Show alongside Savannah Guthrie.

No word on what exactly Kotb's role will be at NBC News, though she is still expected to contribute to the network in some form.