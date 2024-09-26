Skip to main content

Hoda Kotb to Depart The Today Show After 17 Years

Kotb has been with The Today Show since 2007.
Hoda Kotb, Today

After 17 years on the Today Show, anchor Hoda Kotb is stepping down. Kotb announced her impending departure on Thursday’s show and informed viewers she will keep her post until early 2025 before transitioning to a new spot at NBC News. Kotb told viewers and her colleagues:

Kotb first joined NBC News in 1998 as a Dateline correspondent along with appearances on the network’s other news entities.  Later, in 2007, she became the host of Today's fourth hour, Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, who joined in 2008. In 2018, Gifford exited the show and was replaced by the current host, Jenna Bush Hager, with the show being renamed Today with Hoda & Jenna. Also that year, Kotb became co-anchor of the Today Show alongside Savannah Guthrie.

No word on what exactly Kotb's role will be at NBC News, though she is still expected to contribute to the network in some form.

