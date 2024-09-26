Nancy Lee Grahn Reflects on 28 Years as General Hospital's Alexis

Nancy Lee Grahn Steven Bergman Photography

Nancy Lee Grahn is celebrating 28 years playing legal eagle Alexis Davis on General Hospital. In a new interview with Soaps.com, she's looking back on how she joined the soap, her least-favorite story, and how Alexis is similar to GH viewers.

Grahn, already a soap veteran, reached out to the GH head honchos, expressing her interest in the show. She spoke to then-head writer Michele Val Jean and then-EP Wendy Riche in 1996. Grahn remembered:

I said, ‘Do you guys want me?' And luckily, they did!

In her near-three decades in the role, Grahn has gotten to know her character inside and out. What makes Alexis relatable to fans? She noted:

Outside of the crazy drama, Alexis is a lot like the women who watch the show. She’s a mom, she”s a professional, she cares about other people. But she’s also able to be many other things, all at the same time. She can do dumb things, smart things, sexy things, not-sexy things… at the end of the day, you’re never going to be bored with her!

Alexis has been involved in many storylines, but what is Grahn's least-favorite of them all? The actress recalled: