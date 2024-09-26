Nancy Lee Grahn Reflects on 28 Years as General Hospital's Alexis
Nancy Lee Grahn is celebrating 28 years playing legal eagle Alexis Davis on General Hospital. In a new interview with Soaps.com, she's looking back on how she joined the soap, her least-favorite story, and how Alexis is similar to GH viewers.
Grahn, already a soap veteran, reached out to the GH head honchos, expressing her interest in the show. She spoke to then-head writer Michele Val Jean and then-EP Wendy Riche in 1996. Grahn remembered:
Recommended Articles
In her near-three decades in the role, Grahn has gotten to know her character inside and out. What makes Alexis relatable to fans? She noted:
Alexis has been involved in many storylines, but what is Grahn's least-favorite of them all? The actress recalled: