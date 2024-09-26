The Young and The Restless Showrunner Talks Sharon's Latest Descent Into Madness

Sharon Case

The Young and the Restless' Sharon (Sharon Case) continues to lose her grip on reality. She is taking things up a notch with her plans to kill Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in order to get justice for her late daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes), with the ghost of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) just egging her on. What made the coffeehouse maven finally snap? Y&R's executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith explained to Soap Opera Digest:

Faith’s [Reylynn Caster] recent car accident triggered Sharon’s trauma about Cassie’s death and having Daniel’s child (Lucy, Lily Brooks O’Briant) [involved] was a painful reminder that Sharon and Daniel will always be connected due to Cassie’s death.

As Sharon tries to fight off the urgings of "Cameron," she also continues to have his voice push her further and further to enact revenge. According to Griffith, Sharon's behavior causes others to be impacted, and there will be huge ramifications. Griffith stated: