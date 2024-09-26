Skip to main content

WATCH: Daytime and Primetime Soap Alums to Appear in Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey (VIDEO)

Ryan Murphy is bringing sex and surgery to the high seas.
Joshua Jackson/Disney-ABC

Someone tell Dawson that Pacey has left the Creek to become a physician aboard a luxury cruise ship. That could very well be the premise for Doctor Odyssey, the splashy medical procedural from Ryan Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers and Sisters), premiering tonight on ABC. 

The forever fine Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max Bankman, who is enlisted by the ship's captain (Don Johnson) to over see a "small but mighty medical team" played by Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo

Doctor Odyssey
Look for One Life to Live alum Laura Harrier, Glee's Chord Overstreet and General Hospital grad John Stamos to guest star during the show's premiere season. The trailer is giving horny Love Boat update energy. Check it out below!

Doctor Odyssey airs tonight at 9 pm EST on ABC.

