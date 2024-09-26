WATCH: It's Catherine Fox Against The World Tonight on Grey's Anatomy (VIDEO)

Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson

Those messy physicians from Grey Sloan Memorial are back tonight for the start of Grey's Anatomy's 21st season! When we last saw our favorite attendings, residents and interns their formidable boss Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) was out for blood after finding out Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) went behind her back to conduct her groundbreaking Alzheimer's research.

Judging from the trailer below — which teases fan favorite Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) slapping the taste out of Catherine's mouth — the battle is just beginning!