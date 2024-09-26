The Young and the Restless Recap: Cameron Pushes Sharon to Kill Daniel

Linden Ashby

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is considering a decision from which she won’t ever be able to return. Cameron appears and says a couple of drops of the potion will solve all her problems. He says if Sharon drops the poison, she’ll get back to being the woman Nicholas fell in love with and her children depended on. Cameron says killing Daniel is exactly what he deserves and it’s time to balance the scales. He pushes Sharon to give Daniel his final drink.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest, The Young and the Restless recaps!